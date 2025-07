Preserve the file attributes when copying, such as user, group, timestamp, etc. (-a)

Recursively copy the contents of the directory and its subdirectories (-R)

Ask the user before overwriting an existing file when copying, to avoid accidental overwriting (-i)

Only copy files that exist in the source directory to the target directory (if there is a file with the same name in the target directory, but the timestamp is older than the file in the source directory, it will still be overwritten) (-u)

Display the detailed process of executing the command (-v)

Preserve the permission information of the file, such as read, write, and execute permissions (-p)

Do not overwrite an existing file (-n)

Use hard links instead of copying for the source file, which can save disk space (-l)

Preserve the information of the symbolic links in the source file (-P)

Force the copy operation, even if a file with the same name exists (-f)

Display the version information of the dd command (--version)